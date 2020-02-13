Daniela Fernandez, candidate for Nevada City Council, holds listening session this weekend

Daniela Fernández, running for Nevada City Council, is hosting an event, “The Future of Nevada City,” from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at City Council Coffee & Kitchen, 233 Broad St., Nevada City. This event is free and open to the public.

Attendees are invited to share their vision for Nevada City over live music by Thomas Angell and friends, along with free tacos. Hear Fernández speak to issues she shares with fellow working-age people in Nevada City — jobs, affordable rent, and public common space, to name a few. As the youngest of six candidates running for Nevada City Council, Fernández said she’s committed to progress on the issues that impact the latest generations the most. Come share your ideas on what Nevada City should look like.