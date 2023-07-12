Dangerous heat is headed our way according to the National Weather Service Sacramento, who is warning residents of the Central Valley, foothills, and mountains, that temperatures will span between 98 and 113 degrees at elevations below 4,500 feet beginning Friday and lasting through at least Monday.
Weather Service officials are cautioning for the potential of a major risk for heat-related illnesses for pets, livestock, and much of the population especially anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration.
Impacts to some health systems, as well as heat-sensitive industries and infrastructure, are also to be expected.
Areas of moderate heat risk begin in the Central Valley Thursday before a widespread moderate heat risk Friday and major heat risk for Saturday and Sunday are forecast.
In Grass Valley, high temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s today and Thursday, but will climb into the mid 90s Friday before being forecast to break the century mark Saturday and Sunday at 101 and 102 degrees.
By Monday of next week a cooling trend begins that should bring highs down to the lower 90s.
The weather service is also forecasting the increase of the potential for fire weather from Friday through Sunday.
"We're forecasting minimum relative humidity values in the teens this Friday through Sunday," a NWS Sacramento release said.
"Combined with widespread triple digit temperatures, (this) means elevated fire weather concerns for our area."
The weather service warns folks to avoid using outdoor equipment that can cause sparks, don't drive onto dry grass or brush, and obey local burn bans.