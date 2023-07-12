Dangerous heat is headed our way according to the National Weather Service Sacramento, who is warning residents of the Central Valley, foothills, and mountains, that temperatures will span between 98 and 113 degrees at elevations below 4,500 feet beginning Friday and lasting through at least Monday.

Weather Service officials are cautioning for the potential of a major risk for heat-related illnesses for pets, livestock, and much of the population especially anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration.