Dancing in the streets: Mardi Gras parade brings people back to Broad Street (PHOTO GALLERY)

Folks were dancing in the streets of Nevada City once again following a hiatus for the annual Mardi Gras parade, which happened Sunday afternoon. A street fair and coinciding parade brought people to Broad, Pine and Commercial streets. Music from The Earls of Newtown kept people entertained throughout the day.

The fire-breathing dragon which made its way down Broad Street in Nevada City on Sunday brought with it a long history.

After taking last year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mardi Gras returned to the streets of downtown Nevada City on Sunday with a parade and street fair.

Tasha Zanotto, who was operating the dragon structure from inside it during the parade, said her father, Gabriel Zanotto, first had the idea to construct it when he was cutting wood in 1978 and saw that a piece of fungus on a tree somewhat resembled a unicorn.

“I can remember, I was five (years old) when he brought me into their barn and he grabbed me and he picked me up and he said, ‘I’m going to make a dragon!’” said Zanotto. She added that it had been over 40 years since he began work on the dragon, and about 20 years since it first appeared in Nevada City’s Mardi Gras parade.

A parade entry makes its way along Broad Street as it breathes fire during the Nevada City Mardi Gras parade Sunday afternoon.

According to Zanotto, two contributing factors to the dragon coming to fruition were that her father “went to the Navy and learned airplane mechanics working on structural mechanics,” and that he then worked for a garbage disposal company, where he welded containers — all of which gave him strong welding skills.

The dragon structure is made of a variety of materials — for example, a face made of fungus found on a tree, nostrils made of tree knots, and eyes made of glass doorknobs.

“Everything on here is re-purposed (or) up-cycled,” said Zanotto. “The only thing that’s cut out of sheet metal is the face mask and the wings. Everything else is metal that’s been used.”

On the structure being composed of generally re-purposed materials, she noted her belief that, when items are used by people, they can store energy from those instances.

“And it’s like this piece of art has some sort of weird energy,” she said. “It’s some life-like energy.”

THE HULDUFOLK

Sunday’s Mardi Gras Parade included folks dressed in many different types of attire.

Grass Valley resident Dahlia Moon said Sunday that she recently joined the Huldufolk, a group formed approximately five years ago.

“And it caught on with a lot of (the founders’) friends very quickly, not only because costuming is super fun, but the ethics behind it is taking care of the planet and taking care of our water consumption, and preventing the melting of the ice caps — and also just really enjoying being some of the fairy land people of the North,” said Moon.

Sunday was the group’s first time participating in Nevada City’s Mardi Gras parade.

Grass Valley resident Dahlia Moon was part of a group participating in the Mardi Gras parade Sunday.

Dressed mostly in white, Moon said the Huldufolk represented a mythical group of Icelandic elves. She said she had borrowed her dress from one of the group’s founders, but had made her own crown over the weekend.

While Moon said the group’s theme was not necessarily related to Mardi Gras as a holiday, she added that people in this area are particularly conscious of water consumption, and keeping water clean and safe.

“I think we’re just an extra presence for that,” she said.

Parade floats and throngs of people make their way along Broad Street during Sunday’s Mardi Gras parade and festivities.

Dancing in the streets to the Earles of Newtown Sunday at Pine and Broad streets in downtown Nevada City.

Many balconies and iron doors swung open for folks to watch the Nevada City Mardi Gras Parade Sunday in downtown Nevada City.

Families filled the sides of the parade route Sunday along Broad Street during the Nevada City Mardi Gras Parade.

The Earles of Newtown entertained the downtown Nevada City Mardi Gras goers before and after the parade.

Sunday’s Mardi Gras Parade included participants dressed in many different types of attire.

Dancers in festive attire pose for a photo following a performance in front of the National Exchange Hotel during Sunday’s Mardi Gras parade in Nevada City.

What may have been the largest Nevada City Mardi Gras parade took place Sunday.

Beads are tossed from parade entrants to spectators, who lined Broad Street in large numbers.

Beads are thrown and caught by parade entrants and spectators during Sunday’s Mardi Gras parade in downtown Nevada City.

Spectators take in the Mardi Gras parade Sunday in Nevada City.

Food and craft vendors lined Pine Street between Commercial and Broad Street during Sunday’s Mardi Gras Parade. in Nevada City.

Parade entrants pass out beaded necklaces to those lined up along Broad Street during Sunday’s Mardi Gras parade.

Broad Street in downtown Nevada City was lined with people wanting to catch a glimpse of the 2022 Nevada City Mardi Gras Parade Sunday afternoon.

