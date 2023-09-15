Staff Writer
Acclaimed singer and songwriter, Dana Cooper, will be performing for one night only at the Wild Eye Pub located at 535 Mill Street in Grass Valley on September 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
“I’ve played in Grass Valley a couple of times,” Cooper said. “I look forward to coming back. It’s a sweet little town.”
Cooper describes his performances as story telling about the songs he’s written, and a balance of guitar and harmonica.
Cooper’s music does not belong to one genre. His latest CD, I Can Face The Truth charted on five different radio charts including Americana, Indie folk, alternative folk, alternative country and roots.
“It depends on which song you listen to,” Cooper said. “One song could be called alternative country, and another may have an edgy urban sound.”
Audiences are impressed with his harmonica playing and quick wit.
He stands out among other artists with his mixture of flat-picking, finger picking, and percussive strumming.
On his latest release, I Can Face the Truth, Cooper faces hard truths head on, with humor and heartfelt expression.
Joining forces with Co-Producer and multi-instrumentalist Dave Coleman, the two enlisted some of the best songwriters, singers, and musicians from the US and Ireland.
Collaborators in the studio include Tom Kimmel, Kim Richey, Jonell Mosser, Maura O’Connell, Brother Paul Brown, David Starr, Rebecca Folsom, and Gillian Tuite.
Cooper’s first album was in 1973 and he still has an eagerness and enthusiasm to share his stories through song.
His devotion to music began when he was 2-years old. A Kansas City native, Cooper has logged millions of miles as a renowned songwriter and storyteller.
His father, George, was an important influence on him, according to Cooper.
“One of Dana’s earliest memories is of his father taking him to the Calico Cat, popping a coin in the jukebox and listening to Dana sing along with Hank Williams and Ernest Tubb,” according to his press release.
Cooper wrote and performed with Shake Russell when living in Texas and they released several independent albums and one album for Southcoast/MCA.
“I started playing in coffee houses at 13 and then followed a path to California,” Cooper said. “I went to Los Angeles, and then to San Francisco, and to Seattle, and finally to Texas.”
Dana went on to form his own experimental bands, DC3, named after the airplane, and Nuclear Family, and released his first solo project Complicated Stuff.
In 1988 he moved to Nashville, TN to pursue his songwriting career collaborating with other songwriters.
Tickets for the show at the Wild Eye Pub can be purchased in advance through the Pub’s website or at the door.
These tickets are specially priced as “pay what you can,” starting at $12 each.
“If you’re able, thanks for adding on a few extra bucks. That helps us feed and pay the artists better!” a message on the Wild Eye Pub’s website says.