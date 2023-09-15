Cooper

 Blue Skies Management

Staff Writer

Acclaimed singer and songwriter, Dana Cooper, will be performing for one night only at the Wild Eye Pub located at 535 Mill Street in Grass Valley on September 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

