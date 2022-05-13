Dan Frisella named new Nevada Joint Union superintendent
Nevada Joint Union High School District Assistant Superintendent Dan Frisella is getting a promotion.
The district’s Board of Trustees on Wednesday appointed Frisella as the new superintendent, taking the place of Brett McFadden, who’s stepping down effective June 30, a news release states.
“This is wonderful news, as Dan brings a wealth of experience in the district, Nevada County, and public education,“ McFadden said in the release.
Frisella has been with the district for 11 years, with six of them as assistant superintendent. He’s also served as an assistant principal, and then principal of Nevada Union High School.
Frisella and his wife Julie live in the Nevada City area and have three young boys. His oldest will be a freshman at Nevada Union next year, and the other two attend middle and elementary schools in the Nevada City School District.
“Working and collaborating with Dan during my tenure at NJUHSD has been a highlight of my career,” McFadden said. “His appointment as superintendent ensures that the district will have continuity in focus and commitment. I have no doubt that he will serve you, our students, and our community with the unbridled passion and commitment he has demonstrated during his entire career.
Source: Nevada Joint Union High School District
