Daffodil Run set for Sunday

The Penn Valley Daffodil Run will return this Sunday, a news release states.

The run will have a new 5K/10K and walk course. It was canceled two years ago and held last year over several days. This year it is back with a new course starting at the Wildflower Nursery, 10493 Spenceville Road, Penn Valley.

The 5K and 10K courses will start and finish at the intersection of Penn Valley Drive and Spenceville Road, across from Wildflower Nursery. Packets can be picked up on Sunday at the Wildflower Nursery starting a 7 a.m. The runs and walk will start at 8:30 am.

There will be no race day registration. Registration is only online at daffodilrunpv.com .

Registration is $25 for adults 16 years and up, and $15 for youth 15 years and under. Everyone will get a tech T-shirt.

Parking is available starting at 7 a.m. at the Penn Valley Shopping Center and Ready Springs School. The Penn Valley Chamber of Commerce will be selling a breakfast of pancakes, scrambled eggs, and sausage for $5 at the firehouse next to the nursery starting at 7 a.m.

Officials say they’re excited to hold this year’s Daffodil Run and to hold it on a new course. People will safely gather before the run in the parking lot of Wildflower Nursery.

Participants are supporting the Penn Valley Lions, Rotary Club, and chamber of commerce. It allows organizers to give a $500 scholarship to a local, graduating high school senior. It also supports Clear Creek, Ready Spring, and Williams Ranch schools.

Source: Gene Gilligan