DA picks new second-in-command

Cambria Lisonbee — who’s been serving as the Nevada County interim assistant district attorney — has been selected for the permanent position.

Lisonbee has served as acting assistant district attorney since June after replacing Robert Burns, who returned to retirement in Lassen County.

“ADA Lisonbee is a skilled prosecutor and leader who values justice and has shown a commitment to working everyday to help ensure the safety of her community,” District Attorney Jesse Wilson said in a news release. “We are grateful to have someone of her caliber help lead this office moving forward.”

As assistant district attorney, Lisonbee will be responsible for leading a team of prosecutors and handling some of the most serious cases in the office.

Lisonbee has been handling criminal matters for over 12 years, both as a private criminal defense attorney and as a prosecutor. She attended law school at Western State University College of Law in Orange County. She remained in Orange County working as a private criminal defense attorney until her daughter graduated from high school. Lisonbee in 2016 started her career as a prosecutor in Kings County. While in Kings County, Lisonbee was assigned to handle serious felony cases, including homicides, and was responsible for several felony jury trials. Lisonbee relocated to Nevada County in 2019, a refreshing change from the Central Valley.

She was raised in the Santa Cruz mountains and feels at home in Nevada County, surrounded by trees and fresh air. Lisonbee lives in Grass Valley and looks forward to doing her part to keep the citizens of Nevada County safe.

Since being hired by the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office, Lisonbee has handled murder cases as well as general felonies, was assigned to lead the misdemeanor team, and most recently has been acting as interim assistant district attorney.

