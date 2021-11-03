DA: No charges in DUI, leaving scene of accident case

Stephen Lally



The District Attorney’s Office has determined that no charges will be filed in the April death of a man in downtown Truckee.

On April 14, the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office received a report from the Truckee Police Department of a fatal injury to a pedestrian.

Justin “Shuba” Ardagh, 25, was standing in the roadway near the intersection of Bridge and Jibboom streets around 10:45 p.m. with friends. According to witnesses at the scene — Stephen Lally, 32, a mutual friend — drove up to the group and stopped to talk, a news release from the District Attorney’s Office states.

As Lally spoke with the group, Ardagh sat on the rear trunk lid of Lally’s vehicle. Lally then drove away without realizing Ardagh was there, the report states.

Upon driving away, Ardagh was violently thrown from the rear of the vehicle, causing him to fatally strike his head on the ground, reports state.

Charges were submitted for review against Lally by the Truckee Police Department, which included driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident involving serious injuries, the District Attorney’s Office said.

“Mr. Lally was contacted and eventually cooperated with law enforcement,” District Attorney Jesse Wilson said in a news release.

According to Wilson, it has taken several months in order to process physical evidence and meet with the victim’s family in order to “allow them to express thoughts.”

Wilson said that after a review of the evidence, interviews with relevant witnesses, and consistent with the wishes of the victim’s father, charges would not be filed due to insufficient evidence and in the interest of justice.

