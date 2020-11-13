DA files charges in murder case

From a release:

CHARGES FILED: The District Attorney’s Office filed charges today, Nov. 13, against six defendants that were involved in a shooting last Saturday in Grass Valley that left a woman on life support. The victim is not expected to survive.

Based upon changes to California law the District Attorney’s Office will not be able to file murder charges against anyone other than the actual killer in this case.

In this complaint, the District Attorney’s Office has charged Trey Richard with personal use of a firearm which caused “great bodily injury and death” to the victim. If found true, this enhancement carries a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

All defendants have been charged with being members of a criminal conspiracy with the intent to commit Transportation of Marijuana out of state and theft by False Pretenses. All defendants are charged with the crime of Shooting at an Occupied Motor Vehicle.

It should be noted that, with the exception of murder, members of a criminal conspiracy can be held liable for the acts of other members of the conspiracy. These charges may be amended as the investigation continues, and facts related to the victim change. As with any criminal case, the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Source: Nevada County District Attorney’s Office