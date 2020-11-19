DA completes investigation into Tara Reade

From a news release:

Salinas, California—District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced today that her office has completed its investigation of testimony by Tara Reade. Between 2006 and 2019, the prosecution called Ms. Reade as an expert witness on domestic violence in 10 cases the office could locate. Seven of the cases were felonies and 4 were misdemeanors. In four of the felony cases (one of them had two co-defendants), Ms. Reade testified she obtained an undergraduate degree, usually specifying it was from Antioch University in Seattle, Washington. In the co-defendant felony case, another felony case and in one misdemeanor case, she testified she had not taken the California Bar exam.

Perjury requires proving beyond a reasonable doubt that a witness stated information was true knowing it was false, and the information must be material. Information is material if it is probable that it would influence the outcome of the proceedings.

According to an assistant general counsel at the California State Bar, Ms. Reade twice took and failed the bar exam before she testified to the contrary in three cases. Also, according to Antioch University, Ms. Reade did not graduate and holds no degree from that institution.

However, the district attorney’s office will not file perjury charges because of the difficulty of proving the materiality of her false testimony. Materiality requires proving beyond a reasonable doubt in a new trial that Ms. Reade’s false testimony in other trials probably would have influenced the outcomes in those trials. This inquiry depends on the facts and strength of the old cases, which would require again presenting those cases in a new perjury trial. It is difficult to know beyond a reasonable doubt whether Ms. Reade’s undergraduate degree and bar testing status probably would have influenced the outcome of those older cases. At the time, those facts were relatively insignificant compared to the rest of the evidence in the cases.

However, the contents of the investigation are being provided to all defense counsel in the 10 cases. Two of the felony cases are currently before the 6th District Court of Appeal (one involving two co- defendants). We anticipate those three defendants will be returned to the trial court in Monterey County where further litigation will ensue to determine whether the defendants should receive a new trial.

Source: Monterey County District Attorney’s Office