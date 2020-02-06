Customer commits suicide at Grass Valley gun range

A gunshot death at a Grass Valley gun range Thursday afternoon has been confirmed to be a suicide.

Nevada County sheriff’s deputies responded around 12:45 p.m. to a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at The Range on Loma Rica Drive, spokesman Andrew Trygg said.

The “elderly” man, whose identity has not been released pending next of kin notification, was at the gun range with a female friend who had brought her firearm, said The Range owner Jerod Johnson.

According to Johnson, the man was known to the business.

“He used to come in every now and then, but we hadn’t seen him much lately,” he said.

The man and woman had gone into a bulletproof shooting stall together and the man fired one round at a target before raising the gun to his head and pulling the trigger, Johnson said.

“My employees did a fantastic job,” Johnson said. “They tried lifesaving efforts, but there was nothing they could do.”

Johnson said this was the first time in 25 years someone has committed suicide at the business.

“You take all the safety precautions you can,” he said. “It’s an unfortunate circumstance.”

The Range will close Friday and reopen Saturday, according to its Facebook page.

