This story will be updated throughout the day.
UPDATE: Banner Quaker Hill Road closed due to icy conditions
- The Union staff report
-
- Updated
- Comments
Banner Quaker Hill Road is currently closed due to icy conditions, according to a release from the Nevada County Department of Public Works.
There is no estimated time of reopening and all residents must use alternative routes, the release states.
Interstate 80
For eastbound I-80 traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 2.1 miles east of Baxter (Placer County) to the Nevada state line.
For westbound I-80 traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from the Nevada state line to 2.1 miles east of Baxter.
Highway 20
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 6 miles east of Nevada City to the Junction of I-80.
Highway 49
There are currently no restrictions on Highway 49 in Nevada County.
Highway 174
There are currently no restrictions on Highway 174 in Nevada County.
