Current highway conditions: Wednesday, March 18

Interstate 80

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Colfax to the Donner Lake Interchange.

State Route 20

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Nevada Street in Nevada City to the Junction of I-80.

State Route 174

Chains or snow tires are required from 1.2 miles north of Chicago Park at Lakewood Lane to Memorial Park in Grass Valley.

State Route 49

No chain controls on SR49 in Nevada or Placer County at this time.

State Route 89

Chains or snow tires are required from Bliss State Park to Tahoe City.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to Squaw Valley Road.

Chains or snow tires are required from Squaw Valley Road to the Junction of I-80.

Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee to Sierraville.

State Route 267

Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee to 5 miles south of Truckee.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles south of Truckee to Kings Beach.

State Route 28

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City.

Source: Caltrans