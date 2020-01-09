Current highway conditions: Jan. 9, 2020

Interstate 80

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 3.4 miles east of Gold Run in Placer County to the Donner Lake Interchange in Nevada County.

Eastbound trucks are being screened at Applegate in Placer County. Westbound trucks are being screened 5 miles west of Reno at Mogul in Washoe County. Drivers must have maximum chains in their possession in order to proceed — permit loads are prohibited.

State Route 20

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 mile east of Nevada City to the Junction of I-80 in Nevada County.

Eastbound trucks are being screened at Nevada Street in Nevada City.

State Route 49

No restrictions reported at this time.

State Route 174

No restrictions reported at this time.

State Route 267

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles south of Truckee to Kings Beach in Placer County.

State Route 89

Chains or snow tires are required from Squaw Valley Road in Placer County to the Junction of I-80 in Nevada County.

Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee in Nevada County to the Sierra/Plumas County Line.

State Route 28

No restrictions reported at this time.

Source: Caltrans