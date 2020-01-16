Current highway conditions: Jan. 16, 2020 | TheUnion.com

Current highway conditions: Jan. 16, 2020

News | January 16, 2020

Staff report

Interstate 80

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tire on all four tires from 2.1 miles east of Baxter in Placer County to the Donner Lake Interchange in Nevada County.

Eastbound trucks are being screened at Applegate and westbound trucks are being screened 5 miles west of Reno at Mogul in Washoe County.

State Route 20

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tire on all four tires from Washington Road to the Junction of I-80 in Nevada County.

Source: Caltrans

