Current highway conditions: Jan. 16, 2020
Staff report
Interstate 80
Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tire on all four tires from 2.1 miles east of Baxter in Placer County to the Donner Lake Interchange in Nevada County.
Eastbound trucks are being screened at Applegate and westbound trucks are being screened 5 miles west of Reno at Mogul in Washoe County.
State Route 20
Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tire on all four tires from Washington Road to the Junction of I-80 in Nevada County.
Source: Caltrans
