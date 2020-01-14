Current highway conditions: Jan. 14, 2020

Interstate 80

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 2.1 miles east of Baxter in Placer County to the Nevada State Line.

Eastbound trucks are being screened at Applegate in Placer County.

State Route 20

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 9.3 miles east of Nevada City to the Junction of I-80 in Nevada County.

Eastbound trucks are being screened at Nevada Street in Nevada City (Nevada County).

State Route 49

No restrictions at this time.

State Route 174

No restrictions at this time.

State Route 28

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to 4 miles east of Tahoe City in Placer County.

Chains or snow tires are required from 4 miles east of Tahoe City in Placer County to the Nevada State Line.

State Route 89

Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee in Nevada County to the Sierra/Plumas County Line.

State Route 267

Chains or snow tires are required from Truckee in Nevada County to 5 miles south of Truckee in Placer County.

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles south of Truckee to Kings Beach in Placer County.

Source: Caltrans