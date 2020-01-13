Current highway conditions: Jan. 13, 2020

Interstate 80

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 2.1 miles east of Baxter to 4.7 miles west of Kingvale in Placer County.

Eastbound trucks are being screened at Applegate in Placer County. Westbound trucks are being screened 5 miles west of Reno at Mogul in Washoe County.

State Route 20

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 9.3 miles east of Nevada City to the Junction of I-80 in Nevada County.

Eastbound trucks are being screened at Nevada Street in Nevada City (Nevada County).

No restrictions reported at State Routes 267, 89 or 28 in the Nevada or Placer county areas.

No restrictions reported on State Route 174 or State Route 49 in the Nevada or Placer county areas.

Chain controls are up on I-80 this morning with more snow anticipated throughout the day. R2 EB/WB Drum to Donner Lake Interchange. Check https://t.co/2BbQLztxN4 for locations throughout the region. pic.twitter.com/jFerWHixw0 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 13, 2020

Source: Caltrans