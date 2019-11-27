Current highway conditions in Nevada, Placer counties

A list of current highway conditions in Nevada and Placer counties on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Interstate 80

is closed to all eastbound trucks 3.9 miles east of Clipper Gap at Applegate Road in Placer County due to winter weather conditions. Truckers are advised to use an alternate route.

chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Colfax to the Nevada State Line.

is closed to westbound traffic from the Junction of State Route 20 in Nevada County to Nyack in Placer County due to spin outs. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

is closed to westbound traffic at Truckee due to spin outs. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

is closed to all westbound trucks at the Nevada State Line due to winter weather conditions. Truckers are advised to use an alternate route.

chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from the Nevada State Line to Truckee.

State Route 20:

is closed from 0.4 miles east of Nevada City at Nevada Street to the Junction of I-80 due to white out conditions.

chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from the Junction of State Route 49 to 0.4 miles east of Nevada City.

State Route 174:

chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Colfax to Memorial Park in Grass Valley.

State Route 49:

no restrictions at this time

State Route 89:

chains or snow tires are required from Squaw Valley Road in Placer County to the Junction of I-80 in Nevada County.

State Route 267:

chains or snow tires are required from Truckee in Nevada County to 5 miles south of Truckee in Placer County.

chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles south of Truckee to Kings Beach in Placer County.

Source: Caltrans