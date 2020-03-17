Current highway conditions for Tuesday, March 17

State Route 49

No chain controls reported for Nevada County at this time.

State Route 20

SR 20 is closed from Nevada Street in Nevada City to the Junction of I-80 due to multiple spin outs. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. Local residents with proper identification will be allowed access.

State Route 174

No chain controls reported at this time.

Interstate 80

I-80 is closed to eastbound traffic from Colfax to the Nevada State Line due to spin outs. Motorists advised to use alternate route.

Chains are required on all vehicles expect four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from the Nevada State Line to 3.4 miles east of Gold Run (Placer County).

I-80 reopened to westbound traffic from Colfax to the Nevada State Line.

State Route 267

Chains are required on all vehicles expect four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee to Kings Beach.

State Route 89

Chains are required on all vehicles expect four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Bliss State Park to Tahoe City.

Chains or snow tires are required from Tahoe City to the Junction of I-80.

Chains are required on all vehicles expect four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee to 11 miles north of Truckee.

State Route 28

Chains are required on all vehicles expect four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to four miles east of Tahoe City.

Chains or snow tires are required from four miles east of Tahoe City to the Nevada State Line.

Source: Caltrans