Current highway conditions for Nevada, Placer counties

State Route 49

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from McKnight Wat to Empire Street in Grass Valley.

State Route 174

Chains or snow tires are required from Colfax to Grass Valley.

State Route 20

SR 20 is closed from Nevada Street in Nevada City to the Junction of I-80 due to multiple spin outs. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. Local Residents with proper identification will be allowed access.

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Bennet Street in Grass Valley to Nevada Street in Nevada City.

Interstate 80

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Colfax (Placer County) to the Nevada State Line.

Eastbound trucks are being screened at Applegate (Placer). Westbound trucks are being screened five miles west of Reno at Mogul (Washoe County).

State Route 89

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Bliss State Park (El Dorado County) to Tahoe City (Placer County).

Chains or snow tires are required from Tahoe City (Placer County) to the Junction of I-80 (Nevada County).

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee to 11 miles north of Truckee (Nevada County).

State Route 28

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Tahoe City to four miles east of Tahoe City (Placer County)

Chains or snow tires are required from four miles east of Tahoe City (Placer County) to the Nevada State Line.

State Route 267

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee (Nevada County) to Kings Beach (Placer County).

Source: Caltrans