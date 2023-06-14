Tom Durkin
Special to The Union
There are only 14 state-designated California Cultural Districts. Only four are in rural counties. And two of them are in Nevada County.
The Grass Valley-Nevada City Cultural District and Truckee Cultural District were both recently redesignated by the California Arts Council, announced Eliza Tudor, executive director of the Nevada County Arts Council.
The Arts Council is the administrative lead for the districts in partnership with the cities and chambers of commerce of Nevada City and Grass Valley, according to a Nevada County Arts Council press release.
“With this recognition, for the first time, comes funding to support a full-time position in each district, plus monies for cultural planning,” Tudor said.
“We are excited to work with our partners to shape the future of the county’s two celebrated and coveted California Cultural Districts,” she said. “We will be creating a comprehensive arts and culture plan that will carry our beloved communities forward.”
Ultimately, “We want to support our creative community so they can not only survive but thrive,” Tudor said.
The creative community includes indigenous culture bearers. “We are deeply invested in supporting our local tribes, both the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan and the Washoe, and we will continue to draw close to them,” Tudor emphasized.
Economic driver
“We know that cultural tourists stay longer and spend more in the places they visit, and it is our goal to develop a plan that builds upon our unique histories, topography, and cultural landscape,” Tudor said.
Pre-pandemic surveying in collaboration with Americans for the Arts revealed the robust economic power of the arts within Nevada County, the Nevada County Arts Council press release stated. Nearly $47 million in arts and arts ancillary spending within the community created almost 1,000 full time jobs and generated $5 million in state and local taxes.
“Let’s talk about how our California Cultural District designations can work for everyone … because they shine a light on our stunning historic downtown areas as tourist destinations,” said Robin Davies of the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Sara Smith, chair of the Truckee Arts Alliance, said, “We are truly excited at this first-time opportunity for Truckee Cultural District. We welcome applications from those experienced in management-level advocacy.”
“I’m personally enthusiastic about how our districts might contribute to civic life and inspire public engagement,” Nevada City Manager Sean Grayson said.
“All of us want the same thing – to create a thriving community that people want to visit, live and work in, without pricing out our residents or making them feel less than welcome,” Tim Kiser, Grass Valley city manager, said.
NOW HIRING
“We’re looking for a confident spokesperson for Grass Valley-Nevada City Cultural District. Someone with experience advancing access and equity in the arts, and someone who enjoys senior-level relationship building, advocacy and marketing,” Tudor said.
The district program manager will also work closely with the executive director of Nevada County Arts Council and with the Truckee Cultural District Program Manager including long-term cultural planning.
Both district manager positions offer between $50,000-$65,000 per year “commensurate with experience,” serving a 40-hour week with some evening and weekend work. A minimum one-year commitment is required.
“The Nevada County Arts Council encourages equal-opportunity applications from team-spirited individuals with a strong background in the arts or non-profit sectors,” according to the council’s press release.
Review of applications begins soon and will continue until the position is filled.
Tudor said the GVNC Cultural District wants to hire “an individual with coalition building experience and a willingness to pitch in, someone with incredible communication skills and a strong sense of marketing strategy. They must be a self-starter with great problem-solving abilities, yet a second-to-none team player.”
For more information and to apply for either Grass Valley-Nevada City or Truckee Cultural District Program Manager positions, visit https://www.nevadacountyarts.org/jobs-in-the-arts.
By resolution of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, the Nevada County Arts Council is a local-state partner with the California Arts Council. A 501c3 not-for-profit organization, the NCAC facilitates collaborative efforts that promote and sustain the visual, literary and performing arts of Nevada County to advance the cultural, social and economic life of our community for all.