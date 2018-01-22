Cultural district presentation set for Thursday in Nevada City

Now that Grass Valley and Nevada City have been designated as a state cultural district, it's up to the community to decide what that means, the Nevada County Arts Council says.

The Arts Council on Thursday will host a public presentation about the future of the cultural district and, in partnership with Grass Valley, Nevada City, and both chambers of commerce, invites the community to join the conversation.

The presentation is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Board of Supervisors Chambers inside the Rood Center, 950 Maidu Ave. Nevada City.

"It's important that the whole community now comes to the table with ideas and aspirations for the district," said Eliza Tudor, executive director of the Arts Council, in a news release. "Whether we enjoy our new-found status in a passive sense, or whether we create a serious plan for our collective future, is a question for the whole community and all sectors, whether business, hospitality, transportation, health, or education. Each has the possibility to benefit from our designation and to lean in with ideas for it future successes."

The California Arts Council in July announced Grass Valley and Nevada City, as a combined cultural district, is one of the 14 areas statewide that has received the designation, which lasts for five years. Truckee was named separately as a cultural district.

The California Cultural Districts Program, which began this year, aims to leverage the state's artistic and cultural assets and celebrate its diversity, according to the California Arts Council. It recognizes "well-defined geographic areas with high concentrations of cultural resources and activities."

"At our meeting on Thursday we will be presenting our branding concept for Grass Valley and Nevada City Cultural District and gathering a key marketing team together," Tudor said in the release. "We will be actively seeking our community's input on what values seem most important in launching an arts plan that everyone can benefit from."

