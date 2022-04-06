 Cub Scouts help feed the hungry | TheUnion.com
Cub Scouts help feed the hungry

Submitted by Shelby McNamara

 

Western Nevada County’s Cub Scout Pack 23 participated in a nationwide scouting event called "Scouting for Food" on March 12 at Save Mart in Grass Valley. Pack 23 raised $758 and packed a truck full of food for Interfaith Food Ministry. All of the food and money will stay in Nevada County to help fight hunger. The money will be doubled as part of IFM's "Double Your Donation“ campaign, which runs through April 15. To donate, visit https://www.interfaithfoodministry.org/donate.
Photo submitted by Shelby McNamara

 

