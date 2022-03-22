Crystal Hermitage tulip garden reopens

The Sierra Nevada holds a golden nugget for those who love springtime and flowers, especially tulips.

After a two-year closure due to COVID-19, Ananda’s tulip garden will open in April. The Crystal Hermitage Garden is planted with over 17,000 tulips and other spring flowers each year.

Advance tickets are required this year. This allows proper social distancing, and provides guests with safe and optimum enjoyment of this garden. No on-site tickets will be sold. Tickets are at crystalhermitage.org/tickets .

The Crystal Hermitage Garden provides a rare view across the wild and scenic Yuba River canyon far below the garden, sequentially planted throughout the spring with many contrasting flowers. Each year many thousands make the trip to soak in the beauty of nature, contrasting with nearby wildlands and Ananda’s 700 acres of rolling green hills.

Visitors can chat with Crystal Hermitage lead gardeners, visit the museum, or quietly enjoy the peace and beauty. For a lunch, visitors will find vegetarian fare at the Expanding Light Retreat or at Master’s Market in Ananda Village. The Expanding Light Retreat Center also offers overnight accommodations, with advance reservations. There is no picnicking allowed in gardens.

The garden will be open seven days a week in April, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost for adults (13 years and older) is $10 on weekdays and $12 on weekends. Tickets are available at crystalhermitage.org/tickets .

Ananda’s Crystal Hermitage Garden near Nevada City showcases over 17,000 tulips each spring. Advance tickets are required.

Photos by Kial James, Nevada City Scenics

Tickets are available at crystalhermitage.org/tickets.

Photos by Kial James, Nevada City Scenics