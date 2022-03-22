Crystal Hermitage tulip garden reopens
The Sierra Nevada holds a golden nugget for those who love springtime and flowers, especially tulips.
After a two-year closure due to COVID-19, Ananda’s tulip garden will open in April. The Crystal Hermitage Garden is planted with over 17,000 tulips and other spring flowers each year.
Advance tickets are required this year. This allows proper social distancing, and provides guests with safe and optimum enjoyment of this garden. No on-site tickets will be sold. Tickets are at crystalhermitage.org/tickets.
The Crystal Hermitage Garden provides a rare view across the wild and scenic Yuba River canyon far below the garden, sequentially planted throughout the spring with many contrasting flowers. Each year many thousands make the trip to soak in the beauty of nature, contrasting with nearby wildlands and Ananda’s 700 acres of rolling green hills.
Visitors can chat with Crystal Hermitage lead gardeners, visit the museum, or quietly enjoy the peace and beauty. For a lunch, visitors will find vegetarian fare at the Expanding Light Retreat or at Master’s Market in Ananda Village. The Expanding Light Retreat Center also offers overnight accommodations, with advance reservations. There is no picnicking allowed in gardens.
The garden will be open seven days a week in April, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost for adults (13 years and older) is $10 on weekdays and $12 on weekends. Tickets are available at crystalhermitage.org/tickets.
WHAT: Crystal Hermitage Tulip Garden
WHEN: Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in April or until the tulips are gone. On Easter Sunday, April 17, the garden will open at 1 p.m.
TICKETS: Admission Ages 13+: $10 weekday, $12 weekend. Ages 3-12: $1 weekday, $1 weekend. Children 2 and under are free (no tickets required). Unlimited garden visits: $25. Buy tickets at crystalhermitage.org/tickets
LUNCH: Vegetarian lunch at our Expanding Light Retreat. Served at 12:30 p.m. promptly. The cost is $15
WHERE: Crystal Hermitage, Ananda Village, 14618 Tyler Foote Road, Nevada City
MORE INFO: Visit crystalhermitage.org, call 530-478-7587 or email hermitage@ananda.org
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Crystal Hermitage tulip garden reopens
The Sierra Nevada holds a golden nugget for those who love springtime and flowers, especially tulips.