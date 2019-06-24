Crystal Bowl Sound Healing Concert at Unity in the Gold Country in Grass Valley

Unity in the Gold Country Spiritual Center invites the community to attend a sound healing concert on June 30. Shala Ali of Sound Healing of the East Bay will play her Alchemy Bowls, which are a fusion of crystals, gemstones and metals. Using the musical notes that resonate with the chakras and glands of the body, Shala is said to create a harmonic healing environment that soothes the body, mind and soul. Shala has performed crystal bowl sound healing concerts throughout the San Francisco Bay Area for the past four years. Vibrations from alchemy bowls, gongs and chimes reportedly resonate with the body on the cellular level. Shala says she combines the “Golden Light” with the singing crystal bowls to create a new form of healing to assist with spiritual awakening. Attendees may enjoy the concert in a chair, but are also encouraged to bring a yoga mat, pillow and blanket for lying on the floor. The concert is scheduled from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on June 30 at Unity in the Gold Country Spiritual Center, 180 Cambridge Ct. in Grass Valley. There is a $20 suggested donation.