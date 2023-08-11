For many, the opening of Treat Street at the Nevada County Fair is something they’ve been looking forward to since the gates closed last summer, beginning another long year free of nachos, corn dogs, burgers, and other delights that are somehow just better at the fair.
The crowds were hungry Wednesday as the fair opened, and judging from the amount of business seen, they were ready to eat.
Jen Lee, a Nevada City native now living in Ashland, Oregon, brought her mom Kayla to the fair, where the elder Lee was in line for her first-ever Jobs Daughters Corn Dog at her first-ever fair.
“I came here (to the area) in ’84,” Kayla said. “I’m here for my girls; my daughter, my granddaugter, and my great granddaughter.”
Lee seemed fairly unexcited about her foray into the Jobs Daughters treats, but after her daughter told her they are the best, she said: “I need the best. I love it here. I like the people.”
By the time all was said and done, the Lee’s spent about 45 minutes in line.
Business was steady for the Grass Valley Fire Department Association at their booth where they were serving up Casper Hot Dogs, Firehouse Chili, and Pita Sandwiches.
“It’s going great so far,” said Steve Borgnis, who was a volunteer with the department in the 1970s and ‘80s. “Nice people, the crowds are good. I think it’s just an unbelievable turnout, a huge turnout. It’s been a blast.”
Diane McCargo said that after five years, she returned to the fair this year and made a beeline for the Nevada City Lions booth, where the crew was busily making and serving their famous tacos.
“They’re just really good,” said McCargo. “I get them every year.”
Longtime Nevada City Lion Verne Taylor was there to move the Treat Street favorite out the window, something he has been doing for quite some time.
“This is my 40th year of working as a Lion and another probably five or seven (years) when my dad was a Lion and I would come here before I joined,” Taylor said. “So almost 50 years here.”
The numbers behind the crunchy beef tacos are impressive.
“We have almost a ton of ground beef, 18,000 tortillas, we go through about 600 or 700 pounds of cheese and lettuce. I don’t eat a taco again until after Christmas every year.”
Taylor and his fellow volunteers enjoy the fruits of their labor while on shift, something that is just part of the job.
“Yes, it’s called quality control,” Taylor joked. “You have to have several each day.”
However tacos were not always the Lions’ specialty.
“They started about 60 years ago doing fried chicken and that turned into just an incredible job. They had a little trailer out here before Treat Street—and I just heard all this second-hand from all the older Lions. I am now the oldest Lion in our club.
“This is our main fundraiser for the year, and it allows us to do work in the community, so it’s well worth the incredible six or eight day effort it takes to get this booth up and running.”
Grass Valley’s Host Lions Club was busy shucking and doling out their corn on the cob, served the old-fashioned way, using the peeled husk as a holder.
Ginger Jackson of the club, said: “It’s been surprisingly busy for opening day; the most people I have seen. I think it’s a record day. Everyone is smiling, and we can see their smiles.”
Further down the lane, inside the Northern Mines Girl Scout Slushie booth, troop leader Stephanie Facchini had to raise her voice over the noise of the blender, which was busily cranking out the booth’s signature drink: the Orange Juliette, named after the founder of the Girl Scouts of America, Juliette Gordon Low.
“I would say every other sale is the Orange Juliette, at least,” Facchini said. “ It’s Orange Juliettes that are ordered the most, for sure. We did have one complaint—a man came up to me and said every time he has an Orange Juliette, he gets a headache. I told him to take it higher.”
Folks were eager to sink their teeth into the brats and sauerkraut from Nevada City’s United Methodist Church
“We don’t have the longest lines of everybody but it has been steady all day,” said Crew Chief Mary DeWitt. “Since we opened up we’ve had people running around like crazy here in the booth, filling orders. We’re grateful that the community wants brats and is supporting what we’re doing.
“It goes to support a lot of our various ministries, Interfaith Food Ministry, for example. Hospitality House, we pay for meals once a month at Hospitality House, Habitat for Humanity. We do a lot for the community.”
What’s a good meal without a little dessert? Those with a sweet tooth were lined up for Frosty Freeze ice cream cones from Watt Park Firefighters Association, including Julie Villa.
“We come every year for an ice cream,” Villa said. “It’s just refreshing on a hot day. I only waited like 10 minutes.”
Fair goers looking to eat their way down Treat Street are also reminded that many booths only accept cash, so be prepared.
The Nevada County Fair runs through Sunday, August 13.