Cruisin’ the pines: Roamin Angels annual car show returns to fairgrounds (PHOTO GALLERY)

Elias Funez
  

People get close to a shiny red DeTomaso Pantera, one of the many unique vehicles on display at the Roamin Angels Car Show Saturday at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
Photo: Elias Funez
Shiny bright paint and polished chrome gleam from under the hood of this tricked out truck on display at the Roamin Angels Car Show.
Photo: Elias Funez
Land speed racer Roy Liautaud explains an experience on the Bonneville Salt Flats as he shows off the engine compartment of his ’63 Sunbeam Alpine.
Photo: Elias Funez
The front end of a 1970 Dodge Challenger displays the historic vehicle license plates.
Photo: Elias Funez
A 1937 Chevrolet brought many to check out its tip-to-tail restoration during the 2022 Roamin Angels Car Show at the Nevada County Fairgrounds Saturday. Benefits from the show go toward community organizations, as well youth scholarships.
Photo: Elias Funez
The silent auction had items ranging from transmissions to treats and everything in between during the Roamin Angels Car Show.
Photo: Elias Funez
People didn’t mind the air quality and made their way along the rows of classic cars on display during the annual Roamin Angels Car Show. Benefits from the show go toward local community organizations and scholarships.
Photo: Elias Funez
People young and old got out to enjoy the beautifully restored vehicles on display at the fairgrounds during the Roamin Angels Car Show.
Photo: Elias Funez
This placement of Pontiacs brings the family in for a closer look during Saturday’s Roamin Angels Car Show at the fairgrounds.
Photo: Elias Funez
A rear emblem on this Ford Falcon shows that it’s ready to fly.
Photo: Elias Funez
The smoke lifted and people enjoyed the day among the classic cars during the Roamin Angels Car Show at the Nevada County Fairgrounds Saturday.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

News
