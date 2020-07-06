Crowds, hazards at the Yuba River

As summer temperatures rise so do the number of visitors to the South Yuba River. As a result, safety officials are dealing with crowded parking lots, unsafe and illegal parking, litter, and an increase in accidents. Members of the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) are asking Yuba visitors to help keep families, the river, and the river community protected by following safety and parking guidelines.

“Accidents are happening each weekend,” said SYRCL’s Executive Director Melinda Booth. “We have had five near deaths this summer and seen an increase in visitor slips and falls, issues with dogs off leash, and illegal parking.”

Parking is a major issue at all river crossings, especially illegal parking, which causes unsafe conditions and slows emergency response times. Rangers and officers are ticketing heavily for irresponsible parking. If parking lots are full, SYRCL recommends visitors try exploring a new place to swim.

Limited parking isn’t the only concern at the river. COVID‐19 cases are rising across California. SYRCL requests visitors adhere to state and local guidelines and be COVID‐responsible by wearing masks and keeping a minimum of six feet of distance from other people on trails and beaches. Those who are feeling ill should “skip the dip” and stay at home. Be advised, trails in the Yuba River canyon are narrow and do not allow for needed social distancing. During these unprecedented times, personal responsibility impacts more than just one person. Keep safe at the river and reduce community exposure to COVID‐19 and unnecessary strain on medical resources and first responders.

The South Yuba River Citizens League is the leading voice for the protection and restoration of the Yuba River watershed. Founded in 1983 through a rural, grassroots campaign to defend the South Yuba River from proposed hydropower dams, SYRCL has developed into a vibrant community organization with over 3,500 members and volunteers. For more information, visit http://www.yubariver.org.