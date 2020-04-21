Crisis Stabilization Unit remains open to those with mental health needs
The Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) is currently open for walk ins daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Those in need of care outside of those hours can seek care through the emergency department at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and then be transferred to the CSU if appropriate. The CSU serves clients who have any sort of mental illness, ranging from anxiety to more severe cases. Clinicians are able to evaluate each client to determine if they meet 5150 criteria. Those who stay in the unit are offered a therapist, nurse and links to local resources as needed. They can stay for up to 23 hours voluntarily. While the CSU serves all ages, children and teenagers adults, a client must be 18 or older to stay in the unit. The CSU is located in the trailer adjacent to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital’s emergency department parking lot in Grass Valley. For more information, call 530-470-2425.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.