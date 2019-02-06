Yuba City native allegedly kills girlfriend, self

A Bay Area woman was killed Sunday night by her Yuba City boyfriend in an alleged murder-suicide.

Dr. Sarah Hawley, 27, recently graduated from medical school at the University of California, San Francisco, and moved to Utah to start her residency at the University of Utah School of Medicine, according to media reports. Her boyfriend, 30-year-old Travis Geddes, graduated from Yuba City High School in 2006 and lived with her in their Salt Lake City rental.

A neighbor called police around 8:40 p.m. to report a woman screaming, a Salt Lake City Police spokesman said Wednesday. When police arrived, they found both Hawley and Geddes dead; the spokesman said the department has not yet released a cause of death.

The couple had been together since at least 2014, according to Hawley's Facebook page.

"Our thoughts are with Dr. Hawley's family, friends and co-workers, as well as all those in our community who are impacted by this senseless act of violence," Michael Good, dean of the University of Utah School of Medicine, wrote in a statement. "Her colleagues have shared Dr. Hawley always did a great job of connecting with her patients and understanding where they were coming from. She treated the whole person, and patients were always appreciative of her approach. She was a promising young physician, and we mourn her loss and extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends."

— Marysville Appeal Democrat staff report