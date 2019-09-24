Woman arrested in connection with Grass Valley rock-throwing spree

A Grass Valley woman is facing two separate vandalism accusations after she allegedly shattered at least a half-dozen windows Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

The rock-throwing spree reportedly started before 8 p.m. Monday at a residence on Valley View Road, according to dispatch reports. A resident of the home called 911 to report that her daughter, whom she had not seen for six months, had just thrown two rocks through her window and then left on foot.

At 2:22 a.m. Tuesday an employee of Jack in the Box, in the 1800 block of East Main Street in Grass Valley, called 911 to report a person threw a rock through the front window.

The suspect was reported to have been walking toward Taco Bell on Olympia Park Road, said Grass Valley Police Officer Jesse Cloyd. She then was reported to be throwing rocks at additional businesses, including Walker’s Office Supply, Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release, and Humpty Dumpty Kitchen.

Officers found at least six windows broken with both rocks and chunks of concrete, Cloyd said. They found Michelle Salvation Chapman, 33, but she refused to talk to them. Cloyd said.

Chapman was booked on multiple vandalism charges and was being held Tuesday on a $10,000 bond. Most were charged as felonies because the damage estimates were more than $400, Cloyd said, adding that more charges could be pending if additional victims are located.

Two separate criminal complaints have been filed against Chapman — with one count filed in the Nevada County case and four counts filed in the Grass Valley case. She was arraigned on both Tuesday afternoon in Nevada County Superior Court and is set to enter a plea Oct. 3.

