Woman arrested for criminal conspiracy, carjacking, extortion and kidnapping

Nevada City resident Vanessa Leahy was arrested at Colfax Avenue by the Grass Valley Police Department on charges for alleged criminal conspiracy, carjacking, extortion and kidnapping, according to Grass Valley Police Sgt. Clint Bates.

Leahy, 40, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Saturday with an aggregated bail amount of $335,000, according to the county’s jail logs.

Bates said Leahy was suspected to be one of three people involved in an incident occurring June 30, when an individual was kidnapped and had a car stolen in addition to personal property. Grass Valley police learned of the incident a few days later, according to Bates, and its investigations unit issued a Be On The Lookout on July 2.

On Saturday, Leahy was seen in downtown Grass Valley, which later led to her arrest, Bates said.

Bates would not release information about the alleged victim, but did say some of the property had been recovered.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Leahy’s arraignment date is unknown, according to Bates.

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.