Wanted felon arrested in Grass Valley on new drug, gun charges

A North San Juan man remained in custody Monday on a no-bail warrant after being arrested on a slew of new charges, including possessing drugs and a gun, authorities said.

A Grass Valley police officer on routine patrol around 5 p.m. Saturday night spotted a possibly wanted suspect driving a vehicle in the 1000 block of Sutton Way, said Sgt. Clint Bates.

After watching the vehicle, the officer identified the driver as James Robert Terry, 32. Terry had four outstanding warrants, including a no-bail felony warrant for violating the terms of his post-release community supervision, Bates said.

Terry and a male passenger parked and entered a nearby store, with Terry then running after they left the business. He was detained after a short pursuit and the deployment of a Taser. A search of his person uncovered suspected methamphetamine and suspected heroin in personal-use quantities, according to Bates.

The passenger, meanwhile, took Terry’s vehicle and moved it across the street before abandoning it. It was located and searched, with officers finding more meth and heroin as well as drug paraphernalia, and a loaded handgun with the serial number ground off, Bates said.

According to Bates, an attempt to obscure the serial number of a firearm typically means it has been stolen. The possible gun theft remains under investigation and might be forwarded to the state Department of Justice.

Terry was booked into the Nevada County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as a gun magazine; altering the identification on a firearm; possession of narcotics and controlled substances, and drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest; driving on a suspended license; violating probation; and the outstanding warrants.

