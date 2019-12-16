Victim worked for rape suspect on Nevada County pot grow, authorities say

A second suspect in the rape of a woman on the San Juan Ridge is being sought, authorities confirmed Monday.

Sheriff’s deputies have definitively identified at least one other suspect and are searching for him. His identity was not released Monday afternoon, Nevada County sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg said.

Authorities already have one suspect in custody: Joshua Gaspar, 19, of Corona.

Gaspar is charged with kidnapping with the intent to commit sexual assault, forcible rape and false imprisonment, Gaspar’s bond was set at $1 million and he remained Monday in custody in the Nevada County Jail, reports show.

The victim in the case called a friend for help Saturday morning after being held against her will at gunpoint for several days and raped, Trygg said.

Sheriff’s deputies, with the help of Grass Valley officers, located the victim at the Chevron Gas Station on McKnight Way in Grass Valley. Gaspar was detained at the scene.

It has been determined that the victim was working for Gaspar on a property in the 12000 block of Shady Creek Drive, Trygg said.

“She was tending to a (cannabis) grow,” he said.

The Nevada County District Attorney’s Office continues to work with the Sheriff’s Office on the investigation, and has not yet filed a criminal complaint against Gaspar, Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said Monday.

