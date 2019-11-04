Victim dies in Grass Valley spousal abuse case

The victim in an attempted murder case has died, Grass Valley police confirmed Monday.

Her husband, Dennis Michael Daly, remained in the Nevada County Jail Monday on a no-bail warrant in connection with the Oct. 30 assault. He was arraigned last week on an attempted murder charge and is set to enter a plea Thursday in Nevada County Superior Court.

The assault now is being investigated as a homicide, Grass Valley Police Lt. Joe Matteoni said. However, Daly as of Monday faced no new charges.

Daly, 72, was initially charged with spousal abuse, but that charge was upgraded to attempted murder after the victim was taken to the hospital last week and found to have a severe brain injury, Matteoni said.

A third party called 911 on Oct. 30 to report a domestic violence altercation at a residence on Cypress Hill Drive. Officers responded, but the victim did not want to make a report, Matteoni said.

The woman called several hours later and reported Daly had struck her numerous times in the head and face with a closed fist and choked her, Matteoni said.

Daly was arrested on the spousal abuse charge and was served with an emergency protective order, Matteoni said. A representative from Community Beyond Violence also was called out, but the victim refused medical treatment that night.

On Oct. 31, she went to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, where staff found she had severe brain injuries. After the victim left against medical advice, a welfare check was requested. Responding officers found the victim was seriously impaired and she was transported back to the hospital, Matteoni said. She was flown to Mercy San Juan Medical Center and died Saturday, Matteoni said.

Daly, who had been released from custody on a $25,000 bond, was re-booked on a no-bail warrant.

