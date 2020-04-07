Vehicle theft suspect arrested at Highway 20 rest stop

Victor Solis Garcia



A motorist who was out of gas ended up in the Nevada County Jail Tuesday morning after his vehicle was found to have been stolen, authorities said.

Victor Solis Garcia, 31, of Napa, remained in custody that afternoon on $16,000 bond, jail records state.

Around 12:15 a.m., a Caltrans worker found a 1996 GMC Suburban that was out of gas at the Omega rest stop on Highway 20, east of Nevada City, and contacted the California Highway Patrol, said Officer Mike Steele.

An officer arrived at 12:44 a.m. and checked the license plate, discovering the GMC had been reported stolen in Humboldt County, Steele said.

Garcia, who was at the scene, was taken into custody without incident, but a concealed gun was found on his person, Steele said.

Garcia was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, possessing stolen property, and driving on a suspended license. He was taken to the hospital for screening before being booked into jail, Steele said.

