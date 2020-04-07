Vehicle theft suspect arrested at Highway 20 rest stop
A motorist who was out of gas ended up in the Nevada County Jail Tuesday morning after his vehicle was found to have been stolen, authorities said.
Victor Solis Garcia, 31, of Napa, remained in custody that afternoon on $16,000 bond, jail records state.
Around 12:15 a.m., a Caltrans worker found a 1996 GMC Suburban that was out of gas at the Omega rest stop on Highway 20, east of Nevada City, and contacted the California Highway Patrol, said Officer Mike Steele.
An officer arrived at 12:44 a.m. and checked the license plate, discovering the GMC had been reported stolen in Humboldt County, Steele said.
Support Local Journalism
Garcia, who was at the scene, was taken into custody without incident, but a concealed gun was found on his person, Steele said.
Garcia was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, possessing stolen property, and driving on a suspended license. He was taken to the hospital for screening before being booked into jail, Steele said.
Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.