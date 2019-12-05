Vandal slashes dozens of vehicle tires in multi-day crime spree through Nevada City

The first 911 call came in just after 8 a.m. Wednesday. A woman from Broad and Bennett streets called to report her tire had been slashed.

Nevada City police soon found themselves “inundated” by similar calls, Chief Chad Ellis said Thursday.

“The last two days, we have had tire slashings throughout Nevada City, from one side of town to the other,” he said.

About two dozen tire slashings were reported or located through midnight Wednesday throughout the city, according to dispatch reports. Areas where vehicles were vandalized include Spring, Valley, North Pine, Main, Church, Cottage, Washington and High streets.

“It’s been completely random,” Ellis said. “It’s not targeting anyone. It seems like someone on foot for the last two nights.”

Several potential witnesses have come forward and the police are investigating those leads, Ellis said.

“We’re definitely putting our resources into this investigation,” he said. “If you see anything suspicious, report it immediately.”

