Vandal damages Food Bank of Nevada County truck
The Food Bank of Nevada County, already struggling with increased demand, decreasing donations and the loss of many of its volunteers due to COVID-19 concerns, received another blow Tuesday morning.
During the night, someone broke into a small refrigerated truck used by the food pantry for cold storage at its facility in the 300 block of Railroad Avenue in Grass Valley, shattering both its windows. While the suspect didn’t gain entrance into the locked storage area, the truck will be out of commission until it is repaired, Executive Director Nicole McNeely said.
“Every day has been a new challenge,” she said. “I have to be honest, this is a little heartbreaking.”
McNeely said it appeared someone used a large object, perhaps a baseball bat, to break the windows and rifled through the cab and the glove box. The suspect also hit a nearby vehicle, causing a large dent, she said.
“That truck has been a lifesaver for us, so we can continue to feed people,” McNeely said. “This just adds to the stress. Now we will have to put the truck into the shop, we have to get it repaired — so we’ll be down food storage. I don’t know what this will cost us.”
