Unwanted guest at Nevada City motel ends up in jail

A Grass Valley man who had outstayed his welcome was arrested after he broke back into a motel room, authorities said.

Jonathan Jeremiah Schiller, 38, remained in custody Wednesday in the Nevada County Jail on a $50,000 bond after he was booked on suspicion of second-degree burglary, reports state.

Schiller had been staying at the motel in the 400 block of Railroad Avenue with a woman. But after the two began arguing on Tuesday, she kicked him out, Nevada City Police Chief Chad Ellis said.

The police had been contacted Tuesday and Schiller had been asked to leave. The woman remained in the room and had gone to bed when Schiller returned around 11:30 p.m. and began pounding on the door, Ellis said.

After she ignored the pounding, Schiller removed the window screen and jimmied the window open. He then reached in and unlocked the door to get inside, Ellis said.

Schiller left the room after the woman called 911, but was found a short distance way and arrested without incident, Ellis said.

