Two suspects nabbed in Grass Valley burglary

Eric Geisick finished serving a prison sentence for residential burglary last fall and was still on active parole.

But, according to Grass Valley Police, that didn’t stop him from breaking into a neighboring residence not once, but three times, and stealing items including three guns and a safe containing about $15,000.

According to Detective Clint Lovelady, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2000 block of Ridge Road just after noon Wednesday. The homeowner reported that several firearms, a small security safe with approximately $15,000, and some miscellaneous jewelry had been stolen, Lovelady said.

The owner’s video surveillance system caught a man identified as Geisick breaking in on three separate occasions. The third time, he came back with a vehicle driven by another man, grabbed the safe and “loaded it up,” as the other man stayed in the vehicle, Lovelady said.

The vehicle had unique features and was identified as belonging to Richard Ray Kuhn, Lovelady said. Patrol officers located the vehicle early Thursday morning and arrested Kuhn later that day.

Officers caught up to Geisick a few hours later as he was walking through downtown Grass Valley, said Sgt. Brian Blakemore.

After determining he had been staying in a local motel, a search warrant was served on his room. A majority of the stolen items were recovered, Blakemore said, including the three handguns — a snub-nose .38-caliber revolver, a custom .357 Magnum and a .22 target pistol.

A chunk of the cash was missing, however.

“It appeared he had been treating himself to a shopping spree,” Blakemore said, adding that new clothing and other items were found in Geisick’s room.

Kuhn, 38, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and criminal conspiracy, and remained in jail on $50,000 bond.

Geisick, 25, was booked on second-degree burglary and criminal conspiracy charges, as well as violating parole and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was being held without bail.

Geisick has multiple misdemeanor and felony cases in Nevada County dating back to 2012, according to court records. In 2012, he was arrested in connection with a number of burglaries after allegedly being caught in the act at a local grocery store. He reportedly had stolen fair and carnival ride tickets and checks from a Pepsi truck, among other items. In that case, Geisick was sentenced to 240 days in county jail and three years of probation after pleading no contest to one count of burglary.

Most recently, he faced felony drug and burglary charges in 2015 and pleaded to possession of firearm by a felon and grand theft of a firearm and was sentenced to four years in state prison. According to the California Department of Corrections and rehabilitation, he was released from custody in August 2018.

In May of this year, Geisick was arrested in Nevada County on suspicion of driving under the influence of a drug, and driving without a license. He failed to appear for his arraignment on Sept. 27.

