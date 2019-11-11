Two charged in North San Juan raid that netted drugs, guns

Two men arrested in North San Juan on Sept. 19 are facing drug manufacturing and sales charges and are set to enter pleas Thursday in Nevada County Superior Court, records state.

Nevada County sheriff’s deputies arrested Joseph Jerome Woodruff, 35, of Grass Valley, and Steven Rockwell Howell, 56, of North San Juan, after serving a search warrant at an address in the 10000 block of San Francisco Street.

At the property, deputies found 36 suspected marijuana plants under cultivation as well as remnants of a butane honey oil lab, sheriff’s Lt. Rob Bringolf said. A personal use amount of heroin was found during the search, as well as methamphetamine in quantities and packaging consistent with sales. A shotgun and two handguns belonging to Howell also were seized.

Woodruff was charged with transporting or selling methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of ammunition, with a special allegation of prior offenses. He was arraigned on Sept. 23, appointed a public defender, and is set to enter a plea Thursday. Woodruff remained jailed Monday under $102,000 in bail, jail records show.

Howell is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance while armed, manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is out of custody on $37,000 bond and also is set to enter a plea Thursday.

Battery suspect faces hate crime enhancement

A Grass Valley man has been charged with battery causing serious bodily injury after allegedly punching another man. Allegations that he also yelled racial slurs during the attack have led to a hate crime enhancement, court records show.

Kristopher Lee Breschi, 35, was arrested by Nevada County deputies on Sept. 19 after an ongoing dispute flared into violence, authorities said.

The two men were at a Pleasant Valley Road gas station around 6:30 a.m. when Breschi punched the victim and yelled several racial epithets, sheriff’s Sgt. Mike Vingom said.

Breschi is out of custody on a $50,000 bond, He has pleaded not guilty and is set to return to court Dec. 12 for a felony conference.

Parking lot assault suspect set to enter plea

A man facing an assault charge after a parking lot argument is set to appear Thursday in court.

Casey Price McComb, 30, of Grass Valley, was arrested Oct. 3 after he began “aggressively” honking at pedestrians in the way and then got in a physical fight with another man, Nevada City police said.

The victim was knocked unconscious and taken to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and then to Mercy San Juan Medical Center, reportedly with a head injury.

McComb has been charged with assault with force likely to produce bodily injury. He remained in custody Monday on $65,000 bond. He is set to enter a plea Thursday, court records state.

To contact Staff Writer Liz Kellar, email lizk@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.