Two arrested, one sought in robbery, chase through Penn Valley

A teen who shoplifted several items from a Penn Valley store and threatened the clerk ended up in Juvenile Hall while another man landed in jail after being held at gunpoint by a suspicious homeowner.

The 17 year old has been charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy, and a felony warrant, while Joseph Warren Madigan, 32, of Sacramento, was booked on charges of criminal conspiracy and violating probation, as well as an outstanding felony warrant from Sacramento County. He remained held Friday without bail, Nevada County Jail records state.

An employee of the Dollar General store on Penn Valley Drive near Ranch Road called 911 just after 4 p.m. Thursday to report a man tried to take some items, said Nevada County sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg in a press release.

According to dispatch reports, when the man was confronted by the employee, he made motions as if he was going to take a firearm out of his waistband and said, “You’re going to get yourself shot.”

The man stole a mask and put it on before fleeing on foot, dispatch reports stated.

“The clerk also reported they believed the suspect was related to a U-Haul truck that was parked in the area,” Trygg said in the release.

Deputies began searching for the suspect and truck and asked for assistance from the California Highway Patrol, which conducted a flyover with its helicopter, Trygg said.

Deputies located the U-Haul truck parked behind the Shell Station on Penn Valley Drive, where they contacted and arrested a 17-year-old man on suspicion of robbery. Deputies attempted to contact a woman believed to be associated with the teen, but she fled the area on foot, Trygg said.

While conducting an area check, deputies were updated by dispatch with information from nearby homeowners that the female was seen running through properties and was accompanied by a man, Trygg said.

According to dispatch reports, a caller from a gas station on Penn Valley Drive reported seeing a man and woman running on a dirt road and then jumping a fence. A caller from Cattle Drive reported a man came to the door and said he was being chased and was soaking wet. At 5:14 p.m., a caller from Clover Drive reported confronting the man, who ran away.

Just before 5:30 p.m., a caller from the 18000 block of Gray Oak Drive reported a man standing in the driveway, saying he wanted to surrender. The homeowner advised they had the man at gunpoint on their property, Trygg said, adding deputies immediately responded to the location and took the suspect, identified as Madigan, into custody without incident.

Madigan was on active parole and had an outstanding felony warrant out of Sacramento County, Trygg said. The juvenile arrested was a reported missing person from Fresno County and had an outstanding felony warrant from Sacramento County, and was booked into Nevada County Juvenile Hall.

Deputies are currently investigating the whereabouts of the woman who fled, Trygg said. No firearms were located, he said.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.