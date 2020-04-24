Two arrested at suspected chop shop in Nevada County

Aaron Sullivan



Grass Valley police detectives investigating a stolen truck served a warrant on a suspected “chop shop” Thursday, Lt. Joe Matteoni said.

Aaron Nicklaus Sullivan, 42, was charged with possession of stolen property, providing a false ID, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and violating parole. He remained in custody Friday in the Nevada County Jail without bail, jail records state.

A second man at the scene also was arrested, Matteoni said, but no booking information was available.

The arrests stemmed from the investigation of the theft of a 1990 Nissan pickup on March 26 from Tripp’s Auto Body on Freeman Lane, Matteoni said.

“Detectives learned the truck might be located on some property in the 11000 block of Lime Kiln Road,” he said.

A search warrant was served at the property, with the assistance of Nevada County sheriff’s deputies, Matteoni said.

The Nissan truck was located, as were three other stolen vehicles — a 2004 Dodge Ram truck stolen from Citrus Heights, a KTM motorcycle stolen from Nevada City and a quad stolen from Grass Valley.

“Several of the vehicles had their VIN numbers removed, and some appeared to be partially dismantled,” Matteoni said. “The detectives believe this was an illegal chop shop.”

Sullivan initially provided a false name, but was identified and found to be a parolee at large, Matteoni said. The weapons charges were added because a firearm was located inside the residence, he said.

In September 2017, Sullivan was arrested after fleeing from officers in a truck reported stolen from north Sacramento, authorities said. He subsequently pleaded no contest to a vehicle theft charge and served a prison term in the county jail, court records state.

