Two arrested after car chase, foot pursuit in Nevada City

An alert neighbor calling law enforcement led to a chase through Nevada City that ended with a Camaro crashing into a front yard and the arrest of two suspects after a foot pursuit.

A Nevada County Sheriff’s deputy responded at 6 p.m. Wednesday to the initial call of a suspicious Camaro parked at the top of the caller’s property, dispatch records state. Two men got out of the vehicle, put backpacks on and walked down a neighbor’s driveway in the 15000 block of Lake Vera-Purdon Road, the caller — who was concerned about possible theft — told the dispatcher.

A short time later a detective with the Sheriff’s Office, who was driving an unmarked emergency vehicle, located the Camaro on Highway 49 near North Bloomfield Road, a press release states. The detective was trying to follow the vehicle until a marked patrol car could conduct an investigative stop, but the driver realized he was being followed and tried to evade the detective.

A short vehicle pursuit ensued, ending with the Camaro crashing into the front yard of a residence in the 10000 block of Pittsburg Road, the report states. Two men fled on foot and were later located nearby and detained by deputies and officers from the Grass Valley and Nevada City police departments.

Deputies identified the two men as Joel Davis, 29, and Austin Michael Johnson, 27. Due to injuries sustained during the collision, both subjects were transported to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital for treatment, the release states.

The California Highway Patrol was investigating the collision and arrested Johnson on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, being under the influence of a controlled substance, hit-and-run causing property damage, and driving without a license. Johnson was booked and released on $14,000 bond. Davis likely will be charged as well, said Sheriff’s Lt. Rob Bringolf.

Davis hadn’t been booked into jail as of Thursday evening, records show.

Detectives are still investigating whether the two men are associated with any recent thefts or attempted thefts in the Lake Vera-Purdon Road area, including the possible theft of marijuana. Anyone with information they believe to be relevant to this case is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit at 530-265-1263.

