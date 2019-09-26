Truckee Pop Warner president faces charges of sexual battery

TRUCKE — Anthony Coronado-Smith, who served as president of Truckee Pop Warner football, is facing multiple charges of sexual misconduct, with one charge of sexual battery dating as far back as 2011.

Between July 23, 2017, and July 22, 2018, Coronado-Smith allegedly annoyed or molested a minor under the age of 14. In December 2018 he allegedly committed a lewd act upon a second minor, also under the age of 14, according to court documents.

On June 19, Coronado-Smith was arrested and charged with annoying or molesting a minor, possession of child pornography, persuading a minor to create obscene matter, and sending obscene material to a minor. Truckee Police made the arrest public via its Facebook page, stating that numerous electronic items related to Coronado-Smith’s communication with juveniles were found at his residence. Following the arrest, the department said it found additional information related to child sex crimes.

“Because of this heavy involvement with our community, especially our children, we are asking anyone with additional information or knowledge of other victims to contact our investigators. Your statements will remain confidential,” the post stated.

Coronado-Smith was arrested again on Sept. 19 and charged with sexual battery that occurred between Aug. 1 and Nov. 30, 2011. Coronado-Smith, along with an accomplice, allegedly restrained the victim against their will for the purpose of sexual abuse, according to court documents.

In addition to his involvement with Truckee Pop Warner football, he was a ski-instructor at Northstar California Resort and a golf instructor at Lahontan Golf Club.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of The Union. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierrasun.com.