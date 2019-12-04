Trial set for January in Grass Valley home invasion case

Four men charged in a home invasion robbery refused to waive a legal deadline this week, fast-tracking their trial for January.

The case dates back to a Nov. 27, 2018, marijuana rip-off in Grass Valley, when the men allegedly tied up people at a Pleasant Street residence before robbing them of 97 pounds of suspected pot.

The four men — Christopher Brandon Mapp, 29; Lorne Leroy Scott, 31, Giovannie Morrison, 37; and Alton E. Edmondson, 38 — appeared in Nevada County Superior Court on Monday and pleaded not guilty. Their trial is estimated to last two to three weeks and is set to start Jan. 21. Scott’s attorney indicated she will file a motion to separate the trials, while Edmondson’s attorney plans to ask for a bail reduction. Both those matters were set to be heard on Dec. 20.

All four men remained Wednesday in the Nevada County Jail under $500,000 in bond each.

Authorities have claimed the men fled the Grass Valley home after the robbery. The resident then freed herself and contacted police. Placer County sheriff’s deputies received the vehicle description, stopping a silver Nissan at Highway 49 and Dry Creek Road and then stopping a second car, a brown Toyota. Mapp and Scott were in the Nissan, while Morrison and Edmondson were in the Toyota.

In early November, the four men were set to go to trial on charges of home invasion robbery, first-degree residential burglary and assault with a semi-automatic firearm when Deputy District Attorney Cambria Lisonbee dismissed all charges and then re-filed the case.

That set the stage for a new preliminary hearing of the evidence, as well as a successful motion to suppress some of the evidence. Judge Candace Heidelberger found enough evidence to hold Edmondson, Mapp, Morrison and Scott on charges of home invasion robbery and assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

To contact Staff Writer Liz Kellar, email lizk@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.