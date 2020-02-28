Trial in Stan Norman murder remains set to start March 24 in Nevada County Superior Court

The murder trial of Michael McCauley and Sean Bryant — the two men accused in the death of veteran Stan Norman — remains set to begin at the end of March.

Bryant, 53, and McCauley, 43, are accused of murder, with Bryant also facing a torture charge, in connection with Norman’s April 2018 death. Authorities say Bryant shot Norman, a 70-year-old Vietnam veteran, with glass marbles and a crossbow, while McCauley participated and helped dispose of Norman’s remains.

The trial had been set to start Feb. 18 in Nevada County Superior Court, but was delayed after McCauley’s attorney, Kelly Babineau, and Bryant’s attorney, David Brooks, said they needed more time to review evidence.

Bryant and McCauley appeared in court Friday for a pre-trial conference. Both the prosecutor and the two defense attorneys indicated they would be ready for trial March 24. The trial is estimated to last five weeks, Judge Robert Tice-Raskin noted.

Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh told Tice-Raskin no plea agreement offers would be made, with Brooks concurring.

“The people made it clear they are not interested in having that conversation,” Brooks said.

Both men remained in custody Friday without bond.

