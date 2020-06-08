Trial in murder of Nevada County veteran set for mid-September

A new trial date of mid-September has been set for Sean Bryant and Michael McCauley, two men who face murder charges in connection with the death of veteran Stan Norman.

Bryant, 53, and McCauley, 43, are accused of murder, with Bryant also facing a torture charge, in connection with Norman’s April 2018 death. Authorities say Bryant shot Norman, a 70-year-old Vietnam veteran, with glass marbles and a crossbow, while McCauley participated and helped dispose of Norman’s remains.

The trial has been postponed several times, most recently in April over COVID-19 concerns. The trial now is set to start Sept. 15, and will last an estimated five weeks, Nevada County Superior Court Judge Robert Tice-Raskin said in a prior hearing.

Both men remained in custody Monday without bond.