Trial dates re-set for four defendants in Grass Valley pot ripoff case

There now will be two separate trials for four men charged in a Nov. 27, 2018, home invasion robbery.

Christopher Brandon Mapp, Lorne Leroy Scott, Giovannie Morrison, and Alton E. Edmondson allegedly tied up people at a Pleasant Street residence before robbing them of 97 pounds of suspected pot.

The four men initially faced charges of home invasion robbery, first-degree residential burglary and assault with a semi-automatic firearm. But after a new preliminary hearing, as well as a successful motion to suppress some of the evidence, Nevada County Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger found enough evidence only on charges of home invasion robbery and assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

Edmondson, 39, and Morrison, 38, are set to be tried together, with a trial date of Jan. 28. The trial for Mapp, 31, and Scott, 32, is set to begin Feb. 4.

All four men remained in the Nevada County Jail on Thursday under $500,000 in bond each.

Authorities have claimed the men fled the Grass Valley home after the robbery. The resident then freed herself and contacted police. Placer County sheriff’s deputies received the vehicle description, stopping a silver Nissan occupied by Mapp and Scott at Highway 49 and Dry Creek Road and then stopping a second car, a brown Toyota, occupied by Morrison and Edmondson.

