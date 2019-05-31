Trial date set in Nevada County child sex case

A man accused in a child sex case involving two victims is set to go to trial in August.

Louis Ray Woodward, 53, is facing three counts of lewd acts on a child, one with a special allegation of use of a deadly weapon; and one count each of sexual intercourse with a child 10 or younger and of continuous sexual abuse.

One of the victims reportedly told someone about incidents that occurred between 2012 and 2014. That disclosure led authorities to began investigating a second victim’s allegations from 2001. Defense attorney Larry Montgomery had sought to have one count each of lewd acts on a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child dismissed, based on an issue regarding the statute of limitations. But Nevada County Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger denied his motion last month.

In court Friday, Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh told Heidelberger he estimated the trial would take two to three weeks.

The trial was set to begin Aug. 27, with a pre-trial conference scheduled for July 22 and a trial readiness conference for Aug. 2.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lkellar@theunion.com.